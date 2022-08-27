Engineer shares story of getting sweet revenge on customer who refused to pay.

In this story of pro revenge from Reddit an engineer shares their story of exacting revenge on a customer who tried to stiff them. It's simple, sweet and satisfying...

I worked for a company that provides specialised equipment used in manufacturing. (To protect my anonymity I'll have to be vague about what exactly this machine does.) During my time working in this field I got to know many clients who would need these machines installed and serviced.

One of these customers we'll call Jake. I later left the company to for a different job, but Jake apparently kept my number.