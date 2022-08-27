Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Engineer shares story of getting sweet revenge on customer who refused to pay.

Engineer shares story of getting sweet revenge on customer who refused to pay.

Amy Goldberg
Aug 27, 2022 | 12:44 PM
ADVERTISING

In this story of pro revenge from Reddit an engineer shares their story of exacting revenge on a customer who tried to stiff them. It's simple, sweet and satisfying...

I worked for a company that provides specialised equipment used in manufacturing. (To protect my anonymity I'll have to be vague about what exactly this machine does.) During my time working in this field I got to know many clients who would need these machines installed and serviced.

One of these customers we'll call Jake. I later left the company to for a different job, but Jake apparently kept my number.

One afternoon I got a call from Jake that they wanted a new unit installing and another unit needed maintenance and wanted to know if I was available. I let him know that I left the company but that I could pass him on to someone who could help. He tells me he'll pay 2x my current rate to install the unit over the weekend.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content