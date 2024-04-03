Woman 'accidentally' gets revenge on cheating ex husband with 'shipping mistake.'

Mind you he was only about 10 miles away from me at that point and could’ve easily come over to do it himself. He didn’t want to do that because he’d have to see me. Something he was actively trying not to do.

Cue the MC. Now a lot of what he had were collectibles. No details, but some of it was fairly expensive and fragile. So I did as he asked. Correction, demanded. I tossed it all into numerous boxes.

Now some of the truly expensive items, I did take great care in packing them, only because I knew my sons would probably eventually want them. But for the stuff I knew my ex really wanted and care a lot about, nah. I just tossed it all in a box without a care in the world.