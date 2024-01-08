Fast food worker 'steals' for hungry, pregnant coworker; overbearing manager loses it.

When I exited the stall, it was Kathy, who greeted me with "Where did you put the wrapper?" I just gave her a confused look and told her I didn't eat on my break.

A short time after opening the store, she approached Carrie and I both together and told us she knew we stole food and that we're lucky the cameras didn't catch us or we'd be fired.

I walked away still having a job that day, and I felt good about helping a pregnant person who needed to eat. Kathy ended up moving to another store, and things were overall pretty peaceful until I left. Also never "stole" again.

Petty? Yeah, I guess. But the memory of Kathy running around frantically digging in every single trash can for proof and going mad over it? Worth it.

Here were the top rated comments from readers: