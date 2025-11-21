'My husband's co-worker wouldn't take a hint. So I got my petty revenge.'

So I’m already aware that I might be the @$$hole here and I quite frankly don’t care. For the record, this happened 3 years ago but the topic came up recently during a girls night. My now 29 f, husband 29 m we’ll call him A used to work at a small restaurant supply chain with my brother that is no longer open. They were bought out by a bigger company and they closed the branch.
The shop only employed about 5 or 6 people per branch at a time. The manager, 3 office workers, and 1-2 warehouse/delivery drivers. My husband had at the time been working in the office front for almost 1 year alongside my brother 31. My husband started as a delivery driver and worked his way to an office position.
When he was promoted after working there for 2 years, they hired 2 new people to take over as warehouse and delivery driver. One of them was a 24 year old woman, we'll call her Susan. I used to meet my husband at his work for lunch about 3 times a week and even sometimes bring him breakfast before I went to work so I was well known at the office.
One day when I stopped by for lunch, I noticed my husband was laughing and rolling his eyes at something my brother had said. When I asked what was funny, my brother said “Just telling A how it seems someone might have a work crush on him.” With that information, I tilted my head in confusion to ask what he was talking about when in walked Susan.
She stopped in front of me and smiled politely at me. I smiled back and introduced myself as A’s wife. Her smile slightly dropped and I caught her glancing at his left hand where his wedding band sits. She excused herself saying she had an order to deliver before the end of the day and turned to my husband and told him “I’ll talk to you later”. He ignored her and pulled me into a hug.
She looked a bit put out by it. My husband told me she had been asking him questions all day since he moved from that position and he was getting tired of it, but his manager told him to explain tasks to her when she ran into an issue so their customers would still have their orders. Apparently she had been finding any excuse to come ask him something since she started there a few days before.
For the record, my husband had a picture of us by his computer, on his desk, and as his Lock Screen. He also was very proud he “wore me down” because I’m out of his league (he didn’t actually wear me down, I knew after our first date that I was going to marry him as cliche as that sounds). My brother backed him up on this by telling me that even he thought it was excessive.
We changed the subject and sat down for lunch. As I was leaving, Susan came into the break room to ask my husband for help with putting an order in. He told her he’d help her and gave me a kiss goodbye. I smirked because I knew exactly what he was doing. I thought that would be the end of her trying to get my husband’s attention.
I was wrong. She started gradually becoming more flirty with him even when I was in the room. My husband told her he was happily married and she said “Oh so am I! It’s so great having someone at home waiting for you” Yes, Susan is married with 4 kids. My husband spoke to their manager but she would still find a reason to ask questions.
The manager also didn’t put much into what A was telling him. So she continued to try and get my husband to pay attention to her gradually and boldly; my husband continued to remind her he was married and then ignore her advances. (I have my brother that told me most of this. My husband just said she wouldn’t leave him alone) it went on for about a month.
My breaking point happened over two incidents in two days. The first one happened when we were all standing in the office talking and joking around. She had made a comment directly to A, looked at my husband for a response and he wouldn’t even acknowledge her comment. She was embarrassed and looked down. She apparently decided to take it up a notch.
The next day, I had to pick my husband up because his car was in the shop and I got off work earlier than he did. I went inside and he was getting things closed down and set for the next day. He smiled and kissed me. We all turned around to walk out of the door at the same time due to setting the alarm. In order it was the manager, my brother, Susan, me, then my husband.
As Susan was walking in front of my husband and I, I noticed she had the viral waffle leggings from TikTok that are supposed to make your butt look huge and that show absolutely everything. And the girl had enough nerve that she WAS SWAYING HER HIPS walking in front of us in a what I can only assume to be a sexy manner.
I immediately looked at my husband and he wasn’t even paying attention. She glanced back and caught my eye, then stopped. I saw red. It was at that point I got to work planning my revenge. Since she had turned into the boss’ golden girl, I had to be careful so it wouldn’t backfire on my husband. So the next day, on my way to meet A for lunch, I made a phone call.
Yes some might say it was a bit much but I highly disagree. Since the manager didn’t care, I called the corporate office that was across the street. I pretended to be a customer. A VERY offended customer. When they answered, I asked to speak with someone about their employees. They transferred me to who I only assume to be HR department.
She answered and asked what she could help me with. I said in my fakest, sweetest southern belle accent I could come up with “Yes, I was just wondering if you have a professional dress code for your delivery drivers or if they really allowed to dress like only fans creators.” (For the record I have nothing against only fan models because is a way to make money. So don’t come at me about it.
Just dont try to get my husband. I don’t share.) She stumbled over her words and assured me they had a dress code. To which I responded “Well, I don’t think they follow it because one of your drivers showed up in those TikTok leggings. You know the waffle ones that are supposed to make your butt look big, and you could see each cheek outlined.
I don’t feel comfortable with that because I have customers who come in and I don’t want that to be what they associate with my company” When I tell you I heard an “oh my God” and a mortified gasp, I did. Apparently it was on speaker phone and the receptionist who transferred the call was in the room.
She asked what company I was with and I told her I wasn’t comfortable giving that information out because I didn’t want them to retaliate about it. She apologized multiple times for that and assured me it would t happen again.
She asked if I knew the girls name. So I described her and “stumbled” with names for a minute saying that I thought it was Sherie, or Susie, or Sam or something then when they asked “Was it Susan?” I suddenly acted like I remembered her name. I told her I had a customer coming in and I had to go but I wanted to know if that was the kind of business I should expect.
She assured me that wasn’t the case and it would be addressed. I hung up and turned onto the road my husband worked at. I’m not kidding, I walked in 3 minutes later and Susan was in the Managers office with the phone on speaker. Apparently they had a talk with her about their dress code. I asked my husband and brother what happened and they said they didn’t know.
HR called and wanted to talk to her. I tried not to smile while being satisfied with myself. She quit the next month to accept an office job because a warehouse job was “too hard on her”. She never bothered my husband after that. We found out from a friend that she’s now divorced.
Her husband found out she cheated on him with at least 2 guys from her office job the following year. My husband and I are happily married and expecting our second child together in the spring. So that’s my petty revenge story.
GhostofaPhoenix said:
My ex bought me several pairs of those leggings and the shorts versions. They were so uncomfortable for me. But I donated them after he left. I would have never wore those things when I was a delivery driver. I like the pettiness though, women that go after men that are in relationships deserve all the karma just as much as the men that let them sway them.
No-Broccoli-5932 said:
Having worked for dr's I've seen many new employees come in and think they're going to get their hooks in a nice paycheck and they will flirt, flutter, simp and sigh for these people. It's disgusting the lengths they go to. I totally agree with putting her in her place. When she figured she wasn't going to be able to use her "wiles" on your husband, who seemed oblivious to her temptations anyway, she moved on.
Ok-Piccolo-6352 said:
NTA my dear, she's crossing the line she should know better.
LadyPickleLegs said:
She played the game and won the grand prize!
I didn’t expect this to blow up like it did. A few things I wanted to respond to some of the comments. Some of you think this story was made up, I can assure you it wasn’t. She was the golden girl who did no wrong in the boss’ eyes and I wasn’t sure the extent of what she would go to in her attempts. Some people will lie and say they were sexually harassed if they don’t get their way. (I’ve seen it happen)
The boss would’ve covered for her if he went above his head and possible retaliation would’ve happened. For those of you saying I’m insecure and controlling. If your s/o constantly either ignored or told someone to stop harassing them with no avail, I’m sure you’d do something also.
I didnt want her fired, but someone else to step in so I didn’t and cause backlash on my hubby or brother. And lastly, I’m glad I’m not the only petty one out here 😂