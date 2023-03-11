Man sues company, curses out boss after being fired from his internship.

Interns are often underappreciated and overworked.

But, the position is often a necassary step and even a rite of passage into your desired field. One 22-year-old was outraged when they were unexpectedly let go from their internship position and decided it was time to enact some petty revenge. Whether or not their actions were justified, they got their desired result.

Got fired from my internship so I sued the company and got money

Zoma456

I (22 yo) male, sued my internship company because they fired me for no reason. It was a start up company. Things were fishy from the beginning, but it was my first internship so I was still naive then.