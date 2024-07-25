Typo on lawyer's card leads to year-long call nightmare for wrong number recipient, they get sweet revenge.

About 4-5 months went by with no late night calls, so I figured the problem was solved. But I was wrong because they stared up again, this time more frequent, like every two to three days, multiple calls a day at all hours.

So I called Collin W. He apologize and said that he ran a very small immigration law firm and that his legal assistant had quit and it was her that made the phone number correction on the card and he was far too busy to remember to make the correction everytime he handed out his cards.

He asked if I could just give the person calling the correct number. I told him that was almost impossible because 99% of his clients didn't speak English, which he replied with try your best and hung up.