Successful man sees horrible high school counselor at funeral, pulls the classic, 'I'm sorry, do I know you?'

Pineapple8900
I know it doesn’t sound much like revenge, but it was oh so sweet, let me tell you. Back in high school, I struggled hard.
I had a step-dad who adopted me and then ignored me my whole life, and a mom who was wrapped up in making his life perfect. Yeah he was what some might call a textbook narcissist, with my mom as his “flying monkey” (Wizard of Oz reference).
Anyway, school was a difficult time for me, and I had a lot of anxiety and a hard time focusing. I attended all my classes, and was always doing very well on my assignments, but had trouble completing them.
My guidance counsellor was the same all through high school, and every year would start with a meeting with her, and I would explain I needed more help, because I was struggling to focus.
She brushed me off every time, stating that I obviously wasn’t trying hard enough because I had no excuse, since my step-dad (adopted dad) was…wait for it…a social worker for the school board and personal friend of hers. Yeah it was awful.
At the end of high school we had our obligatory meeting about what colleges/universities or trades schools to apply to. I told her I was interested in psychology and would like to be a counsellor or to teach psychology.
This woman scoffed. Literally scoffed at me. She said, and I quote “please do not apply to university. It would be a huge disappointment for you. You are not university material, and you may be better with a community college or even certificate in administration”.
Now let me say THERE IS NOTHING WRONG with going to community college or getting a certificate in something. Nothing at all. But this woman’s words would haunt me my whole life. I wanted to pursue something I was very interested in, and she essentially told me I wasn’t smart enough or capable enough to do it.
Fast forward to my late 20s. I worked at a variety of small jobs here and there and became very depressed. I finally decided one day that f*ck it - I’m applying for university.
Well I got in and I graduated with honors. So I went to teacher's college for another bachelor degree. Again, graduated with honors. And about 5 years ago, I finally finished my Masters in behavioral psychology.
Two years ago step-dad died, and who is at the visitation? My old guidance counsellor.
She came right over and started talking to me immediately like she knew me, like we’re old friends. I cut her off and said “I’m so sorry, you must be confusing me with someone else”. She looked absolutely shocked and said “I was your guidance counsellor! For 4 years.”
And I just shook my head and gave the best blank look I could give, shrugged and said “sorry, I honestly don’t remember you”. When I left she looked a bit confused and disappointed. I think she had hoped for me to have all of these good memories of her, how helpful she was to me as a teen.
But nope. I wanted her to feel that she was nothing to me. Had zero effect (even though she did affect me, I wasn’t letting her know that). I felt pretty good about that.
EDIT: To anyone wondering, I now teach psychology! So I’m doing what I originally wanted, and that made this so much sweeter.
VerimTamunSalsus
Evil genius. Playing the long game. 😆👊🏻
Pineapple8900
It was extremely satisfying lol
salsanacho
I do hope that in that limited conversation, you were able to sneak in some comments about your Masters degree and your job as a teacher.
Pineapple8900
My mom has run into her at the grocery store in our tiny town and has made sure to mention it to her every time. So I didn’t have to say a thing lol.
dellaevaine
Good for you. She wanted kudos for a job well done and you showed her she wasn't worth remembering.
brathyme2020
She was horrible. I'm sorry she made you pause, and it's so awesome you still went after your dreams. Even for people who aren't naturally gifted / quick to learn, that can be compensated by increased dedication. No excuse for her.
EthereaBlotzky
You showed her. Also it really pisses me off that a guidance counselor refused to be encouraging to a student...for years. Does she hate her job? Does she hate kids? Because she's doing everyone a disservice to everyone by being in that profession. Good luck to you!