Man sues girlfriend for secretly selling 'family heirloom' car for $400. UPDATED

So, for a bit of context: My girlfriend and i have known eachother for around 4 years, but started dating during 2021. That car has been passed down for GENERATIONS by the way (Its a 1972 Ford F100) my grandpa owned, then passed down to my dad, then passed down to me.
I dont drive it too often, as i do have my own car, but i use it for work. Recently, we've gotten into an argument over me not taking care of our two cats.
Thing is, i spend almost all day working, and the rest of it resting. So, what did she do? She got the pickup truck, went to a junkyard, and sold it! Worst part? She sold it for 400 dollars.
Keep in mind, this truck was in PRISTINE condition. When i got back home from the bar, i noticed the pickup wasnt there. I asked her, and she told me what she did. I instantly packed up my things, my cat, told her we were done and left. I've been getting calls from her, her family and friends everyday calling me names. Am i in the wrong?