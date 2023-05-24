Man sues girlfriend for secretly selling 'family heirloom' car for $400. UPDATED

'My girlfriend sold my car because of a petty argument. I am now suing her.'

Polaritium

So, for a bit of context: My girlfriend and i have known eachother for around 4 years, but started dating during 2021. That car has been passed down for GENERATIONS by the way (Its a 1972 Ford F100) my grandpa owned, then passed down to my dad, then passed down to me.

I dont drive it too often, as i do have my own car, but i use it for work. Recently, we've gotten into an argument over me not taking care of our two cats.

Thing is, i spend almost all day working, and the rest of it resting. So, what did she do? She got the pickup truck, went to a junkyard, and sold it! Worst part? She sold it for 400 dollars.