'MIL’s own tactics blow up in her face during a company Christmas party.'

I just wrapped my arms around that sour faced woman, pulled her in tight and whispered in her ear “we already got the invite for New Years, so your wish is granted! We’ll see you then!” And planted a loud kiss on her cheek.

She hauls backwards, looking absolutely horrified, and ran out of there like a bat out of hell. Spouse is staring at me while I'm just grinning like a Cheshire Cat and he just laughs when I tell him what I did.

Sure enough, 3 days later my FIL is calling us, apologizing for having to cancel because there was a “family emergency” they needed to leave town for. 💀💀💀 My FIL had forgotten that years ago that he and my MIL had shared locations with us and never shut it off.