'MIL’s own tactics blow up in her face during a company Christmas party.'

It’s no secret MIL doesn’t like myself(f38) or my spouse, her step son, (m36) and for all intents and purposes we ignore her, her antics and don’t engage. She actively tries to keep her biological family away from us as she hates reminders of FIL’s martial history, but will go out of her way to try and play the long suffering MIL.
She lets FIL try to invite us to family gatherings in public for appearances, but cancels plans in private days later. We seldom meet, other than the annual company holiday party since FIL and spouse work for the same company. Here is where the meat of the story comes in.
The company party is always a huge event with upscale food, an open bar, live entertainment and a DJ with a dance floor. Everyone dresses up and shows out with the higher ups and all that jazz.
Everyone is drinking and having a good time, everyone but my MIL and her belligerently hammered first born and his new gf. New gf is nice but both seem dead set on keeping her away from us and actively trying to start fights with passive aggressive comments.
We don’t react, we just keep laughing and partying it up since we know everyone there, and they don’t. It starts to seem like a non issue with them seemingly leaving us alone until FIL approaches us, drunk and bursting with glee as he asks us to please join him and his family for New Years before he leaves for the night.
While we gladly accept, I instantly knew what to say when I saw her marching up, pretending to be the doting MIL and telling us how she hopes we all get together real soon. All while hugging me tightly.
I just wrapped my arms around that sour faced woman, pulled her in tight and whispered in her ear “we already got the invite for New Years, so your wish is granted! We’ll see you then!” And planted a loud kiss on her cheek.
She hauls backwards, looking absolutely horrified, and ran out of there like a bat out of hell. Spouse is staring at me while I'm just grinning like a Cheshire Cat and he just laughs when I tell him what I did.
Sure enough, 3 days later my FIL is calling us, apologizing for having to cancel because there was a “family emergency” they needed to leave town for. 💀💀💀 My FIL had forgotten that years ago that he and my MIL had shared locations with us and never shut it off.
They were home the entire night. I genuinely don’t think we’ve ever laughed as hard either. Since then we’ve also begun to use their same excuse of “family emergency” to politely turn them down.
"I'm sorry, we'll be having a family emergency then."
lol.
Also: "Just going to enjoy a nice family emergency in. Thanks, though!"
😂
So what you should have done is a surprise visit and caught her in the family emergency lie! You missed a golden opportunity!
GunmetalMimzy (OP)
We joked about it, but honestly had a bigger laugh enjoying our new years with people who actually wanted us there.
The best trash takes itself out.
Send a text saying “Hey I hope everything is okay with you guys. We are heading home from a New Year’s party and are going to drop off something by your house. Not sure if you are home, but we will be by there in about 15.” Then just watch the scramble, lol.
You are the best at the game. MIL will get hers someday and you can watch from a safe distance.