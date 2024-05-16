'My ex broke my heart so I decided to get revenge by playing him at his own game.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

The update is kinda anticlimactic but I'm sure he got my message. And to answer some of the comments, yes I know its a waste of time doing this whole revenge thing but I don't really care, it was totally worth it for me.

UPDATE 2: THIS AH SHOWED UP IN GERMANY AND NOW WON'T STOP BLOWING UP MY PHONE.

This man found a way to track me down and is now here in Germany and trying to find me. He got a hold of me once and told me his plan and I blew up at him and said "You cheated!! Why can't you just go and be with that other woman or be with someone else?? I already made it clear that you're out of my life!!" He insisted he didn't cheat and that he wants to "fix" our relationship.