Artist erases decades of her own murals when landlord's daughter evicts her in an attempt to claim the art.

Unfortunately he passed before anything was signed and legitimized and his kids took over. One of the sons visited the house to inspect it with his daughter and apparently they fell in love and wanted the art house for his daughter.

My neighbor didn't have a lease which made the fight harder and they used the art on the walls as an excuse to kick her out. She was devastated but she was able to buy a property that fits her needs at the last minute in another state that had a full art studio area on the first floor.

She originally wanted to leave the house as is without the cottage looking front but my friend offered to restore the house to "Rebecca standards" for free since he needed to figure out how to use powered paint sprayers.