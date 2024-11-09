'Neighbor was stealing water from my supply, so I ruined him.'

At some point in the last 3 years, this old miser thought he'd save the cost of paying for water, and waltzed onto my property and started siphoning water from my lines. I couldn't find where exactly he was siphoning water from, but after checking my pressure multiple times, I was pretty sure.

So I sat on it for a few days, thinking if I should confront him, go the legal path or just let it be. Now, water in my country is very cheap. My total bill, even with washing 3 animals, a car every week and watering my garden only cost like $5 per month, even with the neighbor also stealing some of it.