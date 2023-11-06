Woman finds out boyfriend is cheating, shares all his other sorted lies with his boss.

"Ex lied to me. I exposed his lies to everyone. Including work"

Cautious-Job8683

I found out that my ex had cheated on me because he did it in my bed whilst I was away overnight. He hadn't even bothered to change the sheets 🤢 He made the mistake of leaving his phone unlocked and charging, so when I got home and discovered the stained and sticky sheets, I was able to lock him out of my flat (he was out when I got home) and had free access to his phone.

I went through his entire contacts list, calling them to ask if they were the person he was sleeping with. This list included work colleagues, his Boss, and relatives. I told them about the stained sheets and asked if it was them.