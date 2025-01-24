A P.I.'s wealthy client hired him to spy on his wife then refused to pay. So he got revenge. UPDATED

So a week later we did exactly that. Now, fruit for thought. When contracts like his are made, a small portion is paid up front as commission fee, and the rest is paid at the end of the contract's allotted time. In his case, it is six months.

Now pay works like this: the commission is divided up between each PI as a bonus to our salary, and the the salary is what we get from the company to get us through to the completion of the contract. The remaining balance after being paid by the client is then divided into a cut for completion for the PIs and a cut for the office. Good money when done right.