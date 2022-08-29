Woman shares story of simple revenge on rude and entitled customers at cafe.

In a post on Reddit a woman shared a story about taking petty revenge on a group of entitled people in a cafe. It's deliciously satisfying, probably like the cake she ate at the end of her meal. Here's her story.
I’ve come to a cafe near my office for lunch, and the only space they had to sit was at the end of a communal table. No problem; I sat at the very end of the table, leaving three other spaces. I ordered my lunch and sat there minding my own business.
Then, when I was just starting to eat my lunch, two other people arrived to join them. There was only one other free seat left, so what did they do? Yep, asked me to move somewhere else. The cafe is full, I’m in the middle of my meal, and I was here before any of them. I politely refused.