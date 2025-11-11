'I got revenge on my best friend’s cheating ex-BF at my wedding.'

For context: I (F25) have a best friend (F24) for over 20 years. She is my soulmate, my favorite person in whole world. She was here for me when no one else was. She dated a man (M25) for a little bit over 3 years. I was in a relationship back then too. In the meantime my boyfriend proposed to me and we started making wedding plans. I asked my bff to be my maid of honor and she happily accepted.
A month before my wedding, my bff and I found out that her boyfriend is cheating on her. WITH 3 GIRLS! Not at the same time, but it was 3 of them for a year. My bff was devastated, she actually thought that he is the one. I was with her all day, all night. She was broken, crying. My heart was breaking for her.
So, she is like a butterfly. All gentle and loving. I’m more like a rottweiler person. I’m the one who needs to protect her. I came to one AMAZING revenge plan! She didn’t want to do it at first but she agreed eventually.
Her boyfriend was in our wedding list as my husband and him are good friends. Wedding day came and she was kinda upset because she is going to see him after a month. early in the morning, we went to make our hair and we had a makeup appointment. I told our hairdresser to make her the most fabulous hairstyle ever.
Nothing too eye catching but to look absolutely gorgeous. And she also added some blonde highlights as she is totally brunette. SHE LOOKED STUNNING! Also her makeup was on point! Her dress and everything was sooooo good together. She is beautiful no matter what, but that day she looked like a damn queen.
Wedding goes easily and we went in our venue for a party. Me, my husband, moh and bm are sitting on the same table. Main table. I was the one who put a sitting schedule. I put her boyfriend at the first table to look directly at our table.
After some time. Party goes on very nice. At one moment, my cousin was a bit late(I told him to be ;)) He is model and a gym addict. Literally mountain of a person, 2m height and 130kg. Full of tattoos and muscles.
He came directly to my best friend and kissed her on a cheek. Talked for a bit and started dancing. In that moment I was looking at her ex. HE WAS FUMING! I literally waited for a smoke to come out of his ears hahahah In a hour later. Ex came to my bff and asked her to talk outside. She agreed and told me to me near. They went out to have a conversation and I was listening around the corner.
He started yelling at her, telling her ‘HOW COULD YOU?? IT’S BEEN ONLY A MONTH!’ She started crying. She is simply like that, very fragile person. In that moment I came and started yelling at him ‘You ask how she could? How you could sleep with three other women when you were with her?! Couldn’t you just pack your little guy in your pants and leave him quiet in there?’
He zipped in the moment. I took my bff’s hand and told him ‘you have 5 minutes to leave this property and we never want to see you again’. We left inside and he came to pick up his stuff and left.
Couple of days later, he texted her about me. He asked why I was the one who told him such things and why not her. And my bff said ‘She is my security, you moron’
Small revenge but totally worth it.
Osidestarfish said:
Revenge best served up with a side of eat your hearty out loser…
LeekSuspicious8268 said:
Right?? Dude probably still replaying that moment in his head every night like “why’d i mess that up” pure chef’s kiss revenge.
OP responded:
HEE YES HE DOES! He actually still asks mutual friends about her hahaha
Background_Fox6436 said:
Excellent story! Thank you for sharing! The ex got exactly as he deserved! Hats off to your cousin for doing this for you and her!
OP responded:
My dear cousin is always up for a little bit of revenge hahah Got him a biggest slice of our wedding cake 😂
Ok-Ad3906 said:
Please tell me she's now dating your cousin! 🙏
Hellyes__- said:
She doesn’t actually hahaha But bff told me they text sometimes. Sooooo who knows what future plans 😁😁
AggravatingRock9521 said:
So many brides only care about themselves on their "special day" but you showed how much of an amazing friend you are. The ex boyfriend deserved your revenge!
OP responded:
We had a great night and wedding went beautifully! We had so much fun, that night turned me into a wifeeeeeey and my bff into a totally free woman! ☺️
3Terriers_ said:
I must admit, I hope your cousin would date her. Both of them sounds like lovely people! But you! You sound like a ride or die friend, that one friend all of us need. So cool that you could do this for her on your wedding day. Friends uplift each other and you are an amazing example of how friends should be. Congratulations on your wedding.
And OP responded:
She deserves a whole world! As much it was my and my husband day, that much was hers too. Thank you for your lovely words ☺️