8 people share their most satisfying stories of getting sweet revenge on someone.

Sophomore year of college, someone kept prying open the washer/dryers in the laundry room, throwing the clothes on the floor, then using the machine to do their own laundry.

One day as I was walking back to the laundry room, I caught the individual doing this right as he was throwing my wet laundry on the floor. After he left , I opened the dryer he put his clothes in, threw in four reese's peanut butter cups with his clothes, and then cranked it on high and the full time setting.

After that no one's wet clothes were found on the floor in the laundry room the rest of the year.

