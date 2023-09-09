Elderly woman berates teen in disabled seating, she finally shows her missing leg. AITA?

I told her I was sorry, but I needed the seat myself. She got all argumentive and said that I just need to get up, because the seat is meant for the elderly and I'm just a lazy child who is more than capable of standing.

I again apologised and said I really needed the seat myself. She left and got the train conductor, who also told me to get up from the seat.

I was really done with being treated this way now, so I rolled up my trouser leg, showed my prosthetic and told her I wasn't going to move. She suddenly got very red faced and mumbled something before she got off at the next station.