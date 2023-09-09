Elderly woman berates teen in disabled seating, she finally shows her missing leg. AITA?

Swimming-Contact6122
A few years ago I (16F) lost my left leg in an accident. I've been using a prosthetic leg since then, and because my family is well off, it is a pretty advanced one, to the point where it just looks like I just have two normal legs whenever I wear long trousers. Which I usually do because I'm really self conscious about showing my prosthetic.
These days I can pretty mch do anything I like without issues, walking, running, going up stairs, etc. The main issue is keeping my balance when there are sudden changes in movement, in places like trains and busses. Which is where the topic of this post comes in.
I was riding the train and sat down in the seat reserved for disabled, elderly and pregnant women. It was pretty busy so there were no other seats available, and a few stops later a woman came up to me telling me I needed to move, because she needs that seat and I shouldn't be sitting there.
I told her I was sorry, but I needed the seat myself. She got all argumentive and said that I just need to get up, because the seat is meant for the elderly and I'm just a lazy child who is more than capable of standing.
I again apologised and said I really needed the seat myself. She left and got the train conductor, who also told me to get up from the seat.
I was really done with being treated this way now, so I rolled up my trouser leg, showed my prosthetic and told her I wasn't going to move. She suddenly got very red faced and mumbled something before she got off at the next station.
AITA? I could have said I have a prosthetic right away, but it's a really touchy subject for me and it makes me feel very self conscious. That's why I always wear long trousers so nobody can see or has to know.
He_Who_Is_Person
NTA. We're all built differently. I'd have just pulled up my pant leg and been like "you f*cking serious?" But you did it differently and more politely than I would have done. You cannot possibly be an a**hole for handling it more graciously than most would.
greenapple_redapple
The temptation to wait until they physically wanted to remove me, either themselves, or with police and then mention it after being manhandled would’ve been my choice.
Sparklingemeralds
I would’ve taken it off and swung it around whilst yelling at her. Seriously though, what’s up with people thinking that young people can’t possibly be disabled or in pain? I had a friend of a friend in college who had to get surgery as she’s deaf in one ear. One of her professors wouldn’t accommodate her.
NatashOverWorld
NTA. We don't need to reveal our disabilities or conditions to every rando. The train conductor is a proper official, so you did what is necessary.
CrimsonKnight_004
NTA - No one is obligated or entitled to know your disability. You shouldn’t have to “prove” that you belong in a disabled space. Some disabilities are less obvious or even invisible. This woman and especially the train conductor had no right to question you this was. It was inappropriate and unprofessional.
Fairmount1955
NTA. Anyone who wants to take things to that degree to try to get you in trouble needs to be put in their place. You are not required to tell the world your situation. She forced your hand. Maybe she will think twice next time.
goodforabeer
Hand the prosthetic to her and say "Here, now your argument has a f*cking leg to stand on."
SnarkySheep
And doubly so, as the woman didn't tell you why SHE supposedly needed it. She just thought adult vs teen automatically wins, and found out otherwise the hard way.