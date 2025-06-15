'She picked her ex and took the dog. I took the money. Guess who came barking back?'

So my ex and I have been having a really hard time lately. She decided she wanted to go back to her ex and has been a b** ever since. We broke up and now she wants everything including the dog... that she never even wanted in the first place.
She loves the dog too, but never walked him, hated cleaning up little surprises here and there, and whatever. I wanted the dog (plus I trained him and paid for professional training) so I took responsibility for him and we've been buddies ever since.
The problem is that she wants me to move out and wants half of everything. We weren’t even married, lmao... Anyway, the house is a rental but I always paid for it and I was living here before we even started dating. So nope, not today girl. She wanted to move in with her ex because he lives with his parents. But not today. So what did she do?
She managed to get inside without being seen by the cameras (since she knows the dead angles) and got into the backyard and called for the dog since the door has that little hole for the dog to go outside whenever he wants. How dumb do you have to be to hide from the cameras but then scream his name? The cameras also record sound, lmao.
So I just went to the police station and they said they couldn’t do anything because we’re not married and there’s no evidence that we actually broke up or that she entered the house illegally.
All right. So I went to her parents’ house looking for the dog since she didn’t reply to my messages and my buddy heard me and immediately started barking and trying to come in my direction. Her mom didn’t want to open the door completely so he couldn’t get to me and even closed the door mid conversation. So I couldn’t get the dog.
No worries. We had a joint bank account with some savings that we both invested in (even though I invested 80 percent or more) and we had agreed to split it 50 50. So no dog no money. I transferred all that money into a crypto wallet and waited two days.
All of a sudden she remembered my number and asked wtf happened to the money. I told her I invested it in crypto but I could cash it out and gave her a choice: she could choose between getting the money back or keeping the dog. And she opted for the money.
Suddenly she agreed to give me back my dog. So she did. But it sucks so bad that unfortunately... I lost all the money 🤔. What a gambler I am huh? BTW there are no more dead angles at home.
Get the dog chipped and established at a vet showing you as owner.
Definitely this. Also, I am sure that the whole situation sucked but look at it this way, her ex did you a solid and you dodged a massive bullet.
When my dad kicked me out at 17 i took my dog with me (my mom had bought me the dog before i moved in with my dad). My dad called and offered a grand for the dog bc my little sibblings “would miss her too much” and he knew i could use the money. I was broke living w a friend but still said no. They got a new dog and named it my dogs name lmao.
Bomin-Voldemort396 (OP)
That’s alliance. Nothing compares to dog love.
I’m pretty shocked she wouldn’t have thought about the money since she was clearly motivated to get “half of everything.” Seems like a pretty stupid error on her part or she just never thought you’d do that.
Bomin-Voldemort396 (OP)
I think both. You have to consider that we’re talking about someone who breaks in avoiding the cameras but forgets that they also record the sound lmao.
Get your locks changed and all passwords changed immediately.
Dudes comment and post history is full of fiction.. sorry i dont buy it too many small details and added things, seems like a story and in some states living together over a certain timeframe means she can take you to court for half.
She could still take the dog and claim it’s hers.
You should have gave her a check from a closed bank account 😂
You made the right choice brother. I’d choose the dog over money ANY day.
So many holes in this story. I give your writing exercise a C+.
This isn't true, Police will definitely get your dog back if you can show ownership. Ask me how I know? My elderly neighbor tried to steal my dog and NYPD said she can go to jail and I will get my dog back or she can give me my dog and I will get my dog back, but either way I was getting my dog back.
You are lucky she is an idiot.
Take this as a lesson and tighten your game up.
Microchip your dog, then he is yours legally. And make sure no one else has the chip number to change it behind your back. But since you gave her 100% of the money she only had 20% of, she has no reason to come back.
That is until her ex-now-current dumps her and she wants to get back together because you were her one true love, she made a mistake, she wants only you, she… yada yada yada. She’ll be back. Just make sure your door slams shut in her face.
Hahahaha she lost the money, the dog, the house, a good partner but she got an idiot who already dumbed her or she him and who still lives with his parents? You must feel so good now, knowing you ditched a bullet while she is playing nanny to her ex. I wish you all the best and hopefully you find a woman who is really worth it.