"She picked her ex and took the dog. I took the money. Guess who came barking back?"

So my ex and I have been having a really hard time lately. She decided she wanted to go back to her ex and has been a b** ever since. We broke up and now she wants everything including the dog... that she never even wanted in the first place.

She loves the dog too, but never walked him, hated cleaning up little surprises here and there, and whatever. I wanted the dog (plus I trained him and paid for professional training) so I took responsibility for him and we've been buddies ever since.