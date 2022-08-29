Guy shares story of revenge on teacher for calling him "dumb" in front of class.

In a post on Reddit a guy shared a story about a teacher treating him really badly, and how he used her own words to get revenge. Here's his story...

Backstory: I was a senior in high school at the time and i had never been the brightest student. I was a solid C student and i had never received a detention or had any kind of bad student record. This is important because to this day, i still have no idea why the teacher treated me this way.

The teacher, who we will name Mrs. F**nk, had been a teacher there for more then a decade and was widely known for being a petty heartless bitch who the administrators saw as the golden child.