Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy shares story of revenge on teacher for calling him "dumb" in front of class.

Guy shares story of revenge on teacher for calling him "dumb" in front of class.

Amy Goldberg
Aug 29, 2022 | 11:07 AM
ADVERTISING

In a post on Reddit a guy shared a story about a teacher treating him really badly, and how he used her own words to get revenge. Here's his story...

Backstory: I was a senior in high school at the time and i had never been the brightest student. I was a solid C student and i had never received a detention or had any kind of bad student record. This is important because to this day, i still have no idea why the teacher treated me this way.

The teacher, who we will name Mrs. F**nk, had been a teacher there for more then a decade and was widely known for being a petty heartless bitch who the administrators saw as the golden child.

Mrs. F**nk taught algebra, which is my worst subject, so naturally i had issues understanding the lessons and would ask questions frequently. To some these questions are easily answered but to me it was rocket science.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content