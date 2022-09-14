Travel agent shares satisfying story of teaching customer 'from hell' a lesson.

We've all experienced annoyances with travel, especially over the last few years. Unexpected cancellations and trouble getting refunds became standard. But some people take it too far. Here's one of those stories.
From TrainingOutcome5466:
So I'm a Travel Agent and have a nice little office where my clients come to meet us or book travel.
One of my clients, we'll call her K, has had issues with everything we have done for her. She booked a trip that was cancelled due to COVID lockdowns in April 2020. Most places were closed and she wasn't flexible about destinations so we couldn't do much and finally offered to refund her the full amount, therefore making no money despite putting in hours of effort.