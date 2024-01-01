Snobby sales associate learns there lesson after dismissing 'underdressed' customer.

Prize-Break8433
I don’t typically buy a lot of designer clothing but when I do go shopping, I dress pretty casually. Last week I was strolling through the mall and there was designer backpack on display that caught my attention.
I went inside the store (wearing a hoodie and ripped jeans) and went to inquire about the price of the backpack. I waited around for 10 minutes for someone to help me until I decided to go up to one of the sales representatives myself.
She told me to wait because she was helping another customer so I sat down and waited. I saw her in the corner of the store just standing, not doing anything. I decided to wait another 5 minutes for her to come back but she never did.
I walked back up to her and told her I wanted to inquire about the backpack. I asked her if she could bring one from the backroom so I could take a closer look at it. She told me that she wouldn’t be able to do that unless I was planning on purchasing the item. She seemed annoyed with my request.
Before I could say anything else, she quickly walked away to help another customer. I’m quite young (25F) and I could tell she didn’t think I was serious about purchasing it and didn’t want to waste her time. I would have actually purchased it then and there if she hadn’t been so dismissive.
A few days later, I went back into the store. This time I made sure to dress a even more casually than before. I walked in with a pair of sweatpants, running shoes, a tank top and zip-up. The same lady was working that day and turned her back to me as I soon as I walked in.
I went up to one of the other sales representatives (this guy was younger, smiling and seemed eager to help) and I told him I wanted to purchase the backpack and he gladly went inside and got it for me. He even asked if I’d like to take a look at it before buying. I thanked him and he checked me out.
The store manager was also by the cashier and I let him know that I came in last week and that the lady wouldn’t let me see the product before purchasing it. He was upset to hear this and told me this wasn’t the first time he had received a complaint about her.
The item was a few grand and all the commission went towards the junior. He was so kind and grateful. She avoided eye contact with me after she got told off by her manager and I smiled at her as I walked out of the store. Don’t judge a book by its cover.
ThreeDogs2022
Big mistake! HUGE!
Haruno--Sakura
That made me laugh! Thanks, Vivian!
TheSilentSong
My mom was a hair stylist that took on a lot of mid to high class customers, but certainly didn't turn away anyone below those bars. She told me one day in her first salon, a man that looked somewhere between a construction worker and outright homeless guy came in. NO ONE wanted to handle him and actively pretended he didn't exist. Turned out the guy was rich. Became a repeat client.
hockeynoticehockey
Many years ago, part time job in my city's highest end men's clothing store. High end, like I couldn't buy a pair of socks with a week's pay high end. It's Christmas time, my coworkers had their pick of new customers since we were so busy. I noticed a man enter who looked nothing like the other shoppers. Maybe in his 50's, wearing a well worn parka, just standing there.
Not one of my money grubbing co workers would even look at him, so I did. 30 minutes later he walked out with 12 Pringle cashmere sweaters and paid cash. The commission on one purchase was more than I made in a month. Just because I didn't read a book by its cover.
savealltheelephants
That woman obviously hasn’t worked there long. One of my friends worked for a high end designer store in Vegas and said that the women who came in dressed to the 9s in designer stuff usually spent $ (like 2000-10000) but the BIG SPENDERS (20,000+) usually came in wearing sweats/casual clothes and looking like they were you know, spending the day walking around the mall shopping.
dbear848
I did the same thing at a car dealership. I'm a computer nerd and I live in shorts and t-shirts, but I'm paid enough that I could buy the car with cash.
vedmedikkkk
Kudos to you for having a patience to teach her a lesson - I don't think I would have had the patience to wait and then to return the next day. Can you post a pic of the backpack? I'm really curious.
VariegatedJennifer
Everyone saying you’re making this up is wild…this stuff literally happens all the time. Sometimes people need a little reminder to stay humble, revenge and a life lesson in one lol.