Woman gets petty revenge on high school bully by stealing her baby name. AITA?

So when I was in high school, I was on the speech and debate team. If you're unfamiliar, think drama club meets young democrats/young republicans. I mostly did the public speaking events that focused on real-world political topics, and I loved it.
I usually made it to finals in my events, but I had fun even when I didn't, and made some really great friends from other schools. If I wasn't in finals, I would go watch others who were competing to support my teammates.
There was a girl I saw at almost every tournament. Let's call her M. M and I didn't do any of the same events because she focused more on the drama side of speech and debate. But M was constantly comparing herself to other people, and would get really arrogant if she made it to finals in her events and I didn't make it to finals in mine.