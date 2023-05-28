Someecards Logo
Woman's high school bully wages war with friends to steal her baby name. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 28, 2023 | 3:43 PM
'My son's name helped me get a small dose of petty revenge against a girl who constantly tried to compete with me in high school.'

kaelhawh

So when I was in high school, I was on the speech and debate team. If you're unfamiliar, think drama club meets young democrats/young republicans. I mostly did the public speaking events that focused on real-world political topics, and I loved it.

I usually made it to finals in my events, but I had fun even when I didn't, and made some really great friends from other schools. If I wasn't in finals, I would go watch others who were competing to support my teammates.

There was a girl I saw at almost every tournament. Let's call her M. M and I didn't do any of the same events because she focused more on the drama side of speech and debate. But M was constantly comparing herself to other people, and would get really arrogant if she made it to finals in her events and I didn't make it to finals in mine.

Sources: Reddit
