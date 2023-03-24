Woman admits to marrying her sister's high school crush out of petty revenge.

Growing up with a sibling who hates you is a miserable experience. Blood is thicker than water is a common phrase. But, the phrase is the 'blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which is more about putting religion over family. It also validates the truth that sometimes family is toxic, and you should do everything possible to escape them.
She writes:
I (29f) was an affair baby between my mom and dad. My mom was already married to my stepdad and had my half-sister (32f), whose name will be R. R has always hated me for some unknown reason. I never gave her any reasons to hate me as we grew up together. Growing up, I spent more time with my mom than my dad because he traveled a lot for work, but whenever he was in town, I would spend time with him. I enjoyed it as it was the only time I could be away from my SD and R.