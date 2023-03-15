Woman's classmates say she has 'pretty privilege,' doesn't deserve grades. AITA?

Being a woman in a male-dominated field can be complicated.

Competition can bring out the worst in people and woman can feel isolated and outnumbered. One woman scored very well in her classes and a group of her classmates began making very obvious comments about why, exactly, she had scored so well. So, she decided to say something.

AITA for reporting my classmates for joking that I have pretty privilege?

Maleficent-Day4476

Background: I'm (F23) one of only a few female students in a male dominated course. Furthermore, I am at a highly prestigious university and I haven't really gotten along with the guys on my course.

They are all very competitive and I just don't really enjoy their company - everything turns into a p*ssing contest, and they definitely take me less seriously because I'm a woman.