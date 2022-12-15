18 former rich kids share the embarrassing moment they realized they were privileged.

Growing up in a massive mansion with a pool staff, lawn staff, or multiple nannies can make you say deeply unrelatable things like, "so...where does everyone summer?"

Wait...so you're telling me that it's "privileged" to have Thanksgiving dinner completely catered? So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up rich, what did you think was normal until you learned otherwise?" former spoiled brats and privileged kids everywhere were ready to share the story of their biggest reality slap. No, not everyone gets to fly on a private plane with cashmere-upholstered seats and unlimited jars of candy.

1.