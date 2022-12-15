18 former rich kids share the embarrassing moment they realized they were privileged.

Wait...so you're telling me that it's "privileged" to have Thanksgiving dinner completely catered? So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up rich, what did you think was normal until you learned otherwise?" former spoiled brats and privileged kids everywhere were ready to share the story of their biggest reality slap. No, not everyone gets to fly on a private plane with cashmere-upholstered seats and unlimited jars of candy.
My parents divorced and remarried when I was young, so I essentially grew up in two households with two sets of parents. My dad owned a private jet that he'd use for our family trips and visits and my step dad was a pilot in his free time, and he also owned a plane. So I naturally assumed everyone else's parents also owned a plane and could take off whenever they'd please. I also assumed every kid had their own pony or horses because my dad would buy me one every year. Naw, turns out I was a sheltered brat. - minusthelela