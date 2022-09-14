18 people share the comically out of touch 'advice' a rich person once gave them.

Most of us have come into contact with a person who has lived a glamorous, luxurious life in a beautiful bubble where financial stress doesn't exist and price tags are mere suggestions...

So, when a curious Reddit user asked anyone who isn't rich, "what's the most comically out of touch 'advice' you've been given by someone wealthier?" people everywhere were ready to share the most delusional, entitled, or classist attempt at wisdom that a very privileged person once bestowed upon them.

1.

"You need to max out your 401(k), no matter what. My husband's always done that, even if it meant he had to live in an apartment with four other people. He's really good with money and it's really important to save for retirement." - My former boss.