18 people share the comically out of touch 'advice' a rich person once gave them.

So, when a curious Reddit user asked anyone who isn't rich, "what's the most comically out of touch 'advice' you've been given by someone wealthier?" people everywhere were ready to share the most delusional, entitled, or classist attempt at wisdom that a very privileged person once bestowed upon them.
"You need to max out your 401(k), no matter what. My husband's always done that, even if it meant he had to live in an apartment with four other people. He's really good with money and it's really important to save for retirement." - My former boss.
I did a back-of-a-napkin analysis for her -- maxing out my 401(k) would've put me in arrears because I wouldn't have been able to cover my health insurance premium. Even if I somehow reduced my cost of living to literally zero, I could not do what she was telling me to. She had the decency to look a little embarrassed. - cantaloupe-490