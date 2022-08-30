16 people share the things they'd still refuse to buy even if they were millionaires.

With celebrities casually committing climate crimes in their private jets and every other reality television show glamorizing money over everything, it seems like there isn't anything that millionaires would refuse to drop a normal person's yearly salary on in one swipe...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What would you refuse to buy even if you were a millionaire?" people were ready to share the luxury products or experiences that don't seem worth it even in a world in which money is no object. Does anyone on the planet really need a $300,000 purse?

1.

Any of those giant exotic animals. I worked with rehabilitated poached animals and I can tell you that anyone buying tigers, or primates, or what have you got them from a place that euthanizes "extra" animals that don't sell (including those cute cubs that you can pet) or they're pretty directly involved in poaching from the wild. The animals are never treated right. - incrediblydumbcat

2.

Big a*s house because I easily get scared by random sounds around our home and we live in an apartment - aangsty_airbender

3.