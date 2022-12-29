16 people share the worst case of 'spoiled rich kid syndrome' they ever encountered.

Watching a friend who has never noticed a price tag wonder why you can't just charter a jet whenever you want to take a spontaenous weekend trip can be a humbling experience...

Money isn't always a fun topic to discuss with friends, but there are some harrowing financial experiences that make you reconsider ever going out to dinner with the friend who always got a new pony for their birthday. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the craziest encounter of 'rich kid syndrome' that you have witnessed/experienced?" people were ready to share the worst and most entitled examples of spoiled adults who grew up with wealthy parents who never told them "no."

1.