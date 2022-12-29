16 people share the worst case of 'spoiled rich kid syndrome' they ever encountered.

Money isn't always a fun topic to discuss with friends, but there are some harrowing financial experiences that make you reconsider ever going out to dinner with the friend who always got a new pony for their birthday. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the craziest encounter of 'rich kid syndrome' that you have witnessed/experienced?" people were ready to share the worst and most entitled examples of spoiled adults who grew up with wealthy parents who never told them "no."
My wife and I stopped by a Tiffany's on Saturday to drop her necklaces off for cleaning. They are modest but nice and they were due to be cleaned up. As we wait for customer service lady to come help us, a 15 year old (heard them talking about her upcoming 16th bday gift) is b*tching to her mom about a 4+ thousand dollar piece of jewelry she was expecting to get for a 16th bday present. When mom said that'd have to be something for a graduation present.