17 people who dated a rich person share the most surprising thing they learned.

While money isn't the most exciting subject to unpack at a candlelit ABC's "The Bachelor"-ready date night, it's important to discuss finances before combining bank accounts or running down the aisle with a mountain of debt and false expectations. So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who have dated rich people, what did you learn?" people who dated someone who lived a luxurious lifestyle of the rich and famous were ready to gossip about their experience.
How real the 'network' or 'bubble' of it is. It's like the other side from the 'it's expensive being poor' concept. It's this weird internal community of people with money, and thus power, who are willing to make things happen as long as you're 'in'.
I mean, I would meet people at a fundraiser or something and five minutes later, they're happy to make a call that will get me a job at some huge firm.