BF dresses up as Harry Potter for 'hardcore fan' GF; she says it gives her 'the ick.'

My gf dodged my question and said I should focus on the fact that she enjoyed the version of her fantasy I created. I asked what was her ex's version.

Why OP? Why?

My gf said 'if you really wanna know...' before telling me that her ex enjoyed playing the role of a Quidditch captain who ends up missing the game and losing the tournament because he was balls deep inside his wizard gf.

She said it was unexpectedly hot because her ex pretended to be reluctant and submissive whereas she had to be distracting and dominant, which was new for her.