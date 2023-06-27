BF dresses up as Harry Potter for 'hardcore fan' GF; she says it gives her 'the ick.'

A bold boyfriend came to Reddit after a chilling conversation with his girlfriend about a kinf gone wrong...
My gf is a hardcore Harry Potter fan. Or at least she used to be. I remember during the honeymoon phase of our relationship, she mentioned one of her fantasies was a Harry Potter roleplay situation where she was a professor at Hogwarts that ends up being seduced by one of her students.
I didn't know what to do with that information at the time, but I thought it was funny and I never forgot about it. Less than 2 years later, I decided to bring out my inner wizard and figure out how to fulfill the fantasy my gf always wanted.
After completing my Harry Potter research, aka rewatching the movies, I called my gf a few days ago and encouraged her to play along and avoid asking questions when she came over that evening. That was it. No spoilers.
When my gf showed up at my flat, I was standing in the lounge wearing a Harry Potter costume and pointing a wand at her. She laughed.
I referred to my gf as 'professor' and asked her if she remembered that spell she taught me during Dark Arts class that paralyzed people. My gf was still laughing, but she eventually nodded in response to my question.
I waved my wand and shouted 'Petrificus Totalus!' My gf struggled to stop laughing, but she managed to get into character and freeze instantly, as per my spell. I literally picked up my motionless gf and put her down on the couch.
I proceeded to undress my gf while telling her how much I've always wanted to sleep with a mudblood and pump her full of pure blood seed. Not gonna lie, I cringed on the inside when I delivered that line because it sounded silly, but then again, I could tell my gf was turned on when I removed her underwear.
It was working. I waved my wand between her legs and said 'unimpregnate!' I made her aware that I was gonna penetrate her without protection and my made up spell would prevent her from becoming a mudblood milf.
I unzipped my pants and banged my gf in my wizard uniform. She forgot she was under my paralysis spell and broke character a few times when she moaned and moved her body, but at that point we were both past the point of controlling ourselves and just did whatever felt good. The two of us c*me really hard.
Based on the outcome, I knew my gf enjoyed what I did. However, post nut clarity left her with with mixed feelings afterwards.
My gf said the fantasy was hot when it happened and she appreciated my effort, but replaying it in her head made her feel like we were acting too much like children to get ourselves off and that was kind of giving her the ick.
She never said it in so many words, but I sensed that she was low key trying to tell me that she outgrew her Harry Potter fantasy and I was probably too late.
Instead of letting it go and moving on, I revisited the topic last night, almost a week since the fantasy. I decided to ask my gf what I could do differently in case I wanted to surprise her with a sequel. My gf sighed and said I could just copy and paste what her ex bf did.
She paused mid sentence and looked at me like she suddenly realized she said something bad. Against my better judgment, I encouraged my gf to finish her sentence.
She said she didn't really care about Harry Potter prior to meeting her ex, who was the OG Potter fan apparently. She said his nerdy obsession with Harry Potter was endearing. I asked how endearing.
My gf dodged my question and said I should focus on the fact that she enjoyed the version of her fantasy I created.
I asked what was her ex's version.
My gf said 'if you really wanna know...' before telling me that her ex enjoyed playing the role of a Quidditch captain who ends up missing the game and losing the tournament because he was balls deep inside his wizard gf.
She said it was unexpectedly hot because her ex pretended to be reluctant and submissive whereas she had to be distracting and dominant, which was new for her.
She said she didn't know she could squ*rt until she dominated her ex. I said I didn't know she could squ*rt until now. My gf awkwardly laughed it off and said I should be grateful I've never made her squ*rt because she always hated the clean up.
I asked my gf why she would plant the seed of a Harry Potter roleplay fantasy at the beginning of our relationship if her ex already did a better job.
She rolled her eyes at me saying 'better job' and said she was still somewhat high on her ex during our first few dates and wanted to recapture the same magic from her previous relationship, but she eventually fell in love with me and forgot about her ex and his Harry Potter BS, until recently when she saw me in my Harry Potter costume, which automatically made her think of her ex.
I should've stopped asking questions, but for some reason I couldn't. I asked my gf if she was turned on during the fantasy roleplay because she saw me in the Harry Potter costume or her ex. She said nothing.
I asked if the ick she was feeling afterwards was not really the ick, but the guilt of knowing she was thinking of someone else fulfilling her fantasy instead of me. My gf said she was gonna go and she did. I didn't stop her. Now she's not responding to my messages or my calls.
She couldve brought up what she liked without bringing up her ex. Couldve said, hey i like this thing. I get off like that. Had to go through a whole mental game to get you to do it. And put you down as well, even if it wasnt her intent. You went out of your way to try something new and embarrassing under the wrong pretext. Don't feel like the bad guy.
She's the one who f**ked up. OP is only 2 years in. He could just leave her and 'breedus infinitus' some other girl who don't actually compare him to an ex.
See, what you need to take away from this is your girlfriend likes the idea of being more dominant. Forget the Harry Potter stuff. Leave that behind. Come up with something new where she gets to be distracting, dominant and sexy and you're submissive and reluctant. She just told you what she likes, don't be upset she found that out. Have fun with it.
OP responds:
I definitely made a mental note about my gf being dominant and I'm hoping to explore that with her. The thing is, I'm not upset that my gf had a sexually satisfying relationship with her ex.
It's just the timing of me doing something kinky for my gf and finding out that her ex did something similar and he did better, was a lot to absorb and it did make me feel a little bit jealous, not gonna lie. I'm human. I have feelings. But I'm currently working on making my gf understand that I don't want to lose her because she had a life before she met me.
Bro let it sink in that you really put yourself out there and she was probably thinking about the last boy she was with. And she couldn't even be straight up with you about it. Like you asked for feedback and she told you to 'Refer to my last bf' like come on yo wtf is that?
People really out here telling you to head back in, forget the bad parts of this conversation, and copy the other things she mentioned she liked about her ex minus the Harry Potter. Reddit praying on your downfall.
OP replies:
Thank you! To some degree I understand where some of the other comments are coming from, but a lot of people in this thread seem to gloss over the fact that my gf prompted the ex bf / past relationship topic. All I wanted was her thoughts on fantasy roleplay ideas going forward. She opened the ex bf door and I entered... regretfully.
Sorry bro. You’ll find another girlfriend. If she isn’t answering stop calling you are not the one in the wrong and you are just hurting yourself.
I don't know here. It sounds more like the f**k up was that you got jealous that your Harry Potter role play wasn't the first time your girlfriend had done it. She rolled her eyes at you saying 'better job' because you were oozing jealousy and being immature.
Then you berated her with questions trying to... what? Get her to rate your Harry Potter role-playing experience vs. Her ex? Why? What purpose is that serving?
She probably enjoyed the experience with the ex more, sure. But not because it was inherently better or because she still wants them more. But because the experience made more sense for her at the time and it wasn't skewed by being a part of a previous relationship. Context matters.
You shouldn't have stopped asking questions because the discussion wasn't worth having. You should have stopped asking questions because you knew you were asking from a place of anger rather than a place of curiosity.
OP fires back:
It served no purpose for my gf to tell me that I should copy and paste what her ex bf did, especially when I knew nothing about her ex, but here we are. She said something that never needed to be said and I asked questions that never should've been asked. I was jealous, sure. It's not an unnatural feeling considering that I had no idea my gf had an ex who did the same thing I did, but in a better way.
Let her go man. She said she was still high on her ex during the early stages of your relationship. It could work out for you but the odds that it doesn't are very high. Also, you got compared to her ex during sex man like, wtf. That's a big no-no in any relationship.
