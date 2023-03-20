15 people share what made them immediately stop pursuing a romantic interest.

There are few feelings more disappointing than watching the glow of attraction around a crush get snuffed out in an instant. Once the veil is removed and the red flags are flapping in the wind, it's both difficult and unwise to return to the original state of infatuation.

It can be something as simple as a passing statement that reveals their broader worldview, a moment of disconnection that shows your incompatibility, or a petty flaw that you know you can't deal with. Whatever the trigger, once the light of a new flame has been dimmed, you've reached the point of no return.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what made them lose interest in someone they were pursuing, and it's a parade of red flags.

1. From KaRue3:

Yelled at someone at a party for a miscommunication that was no one's fault. I get it, it was frustrating, but she just yelled at this woman for no reason.