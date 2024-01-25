Woman 'ruins' anniversary dinner after mom reveals she used to read her private love letters.

What sounds like a cute story to one person, can feel humiliating to someone else. It's all subjective.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she overreacted to her mom's anecdote at an anniversary dinner. She wrote:

"AITA for spoiling the fun at a dinner set up by my mom to celebrate my husband's and mine anniversary?"

Yesterday was my (36 F) wedding anniversary. My mom wanted to treat me and my husband so we went to a restaurant. My sister and her young son also joined in. We adults had a few drinks and were laughing and having lots of fun. Then the topic started of how I was secretly dating my husband before our marriage and how my mom found out.