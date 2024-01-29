Woman on diet calls herself 'fat' in front of bigger roommate. Roomie says 'What am I then?'

Body image is an intense topic, and everyone has a radically different experience with their self-image and how they've been treated by others over their body.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for calling herself fat in front of her bigger roommate. She wrote:

"AITA for calling myself fat in front of my bigger roommate?"

Hello! I (27F) got into a fight with my roommate (24F) and I'm not sure if I'm in the wrong here. Two weeks ago I decided to cut back on junk food/fast food and to start losing weight. It became a habit of ours for her to invite friends over on Saturdays and order pizza, for the second week in a row I said no when she asked why.