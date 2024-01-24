Woman tells roomie 'my BF is moving in for two months,' gives one day notice. UPDATED

It's hard enough to live with the roommate you've agreed to live with, but it's a whole different animal to live with their partner.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying she doesn't want her flatmate's BF living with them. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my flatmate that I want to move out because her BF is going to live with us for two months?"