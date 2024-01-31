'AITA for not moving so my roommate can get his sister’s kids out of foster care?' UPDATED 2X

In a perfect world, children would all be born into safe and loving homes. But we sadly don't live in a perfect world.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not moving out of his apartment so his roommate can take care of his sister's kids. He wrote:

"AITA for not moving out so my roommate can get his sister’s kids out of foster care?"

My roommate and I rent a pretty nice two bedroom apartment together. We pay practically nothing in rent as we have a deal to keep an eye on things and take care of facilities. It’s a great deal because it doesn’t take more than a few hours a week and we take turns. My roommate sister lost custody of her kids (two girls, one boy) and may be facing prison time.