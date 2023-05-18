Man hears oven timer for roommate's cookies, leaves them in to burn, she gets frustrated.

Learning how to live with roommates is an ongoing process. Everyone has different pet peeves and different flaws, and the only way you can truly learn how to coexist is through constant communication and trial and error.

In a roommate situation, it's often the smallest and most petty things that can bring out conflict. And sometimes, the only way to settle an argument is to bring in a third party to judge the situation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not taking his roommate's cookies out of the oven when they went off.

He wrote:

AITA for letting my roommate's food burn in the oven?