Woman pretends to be asleep when roommate gets locked out 'again,' knocks and calls.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for pretending to be asleep instead of letting her roommate in. She wrote:

"AITA for pretending to be asleep instead of letting my roommate in?"

I (19F) live in a university dorm with a roommate (18F). This semester we haven’t really fought but she’s been continuously frustrating. On multiple occasions, she has forgotten her room key and asked me to let her in.