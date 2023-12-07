'AITA for insisting my brother’s GF proves she’s pregnant or she has to move out?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:
My (f20) brother (24) has been on and off with his girlfriend (27) for a couple of years now. It’s been the same song and dance, they’re happy for a few weeks, then something small happens, they argue, it gets really nasty, and they make up and back to a loving couple.
When i learned my brother got kicked out of his apartment and needed a place to stay i offered him the extra room in my apartment and my brother agreed to pay rent, help with bills, and pitch in with food.
For three months now, she’s been announcing she’s pregnant. She alone will eat a snack box with 50 small bags of chips in a week. i tried to reason with her and get her to cut back (not only from overeating but she was running us low on food) but she insists she and the baby are healthy and it’s just cravings blah blah blah.
Since last month, most of what my parents sends to my house (my mom is a couponer so she bulk shops and give away what she has too much of) my brother’s girlfriend is the first to get into it and a large portion of it is gone by a few days to a week. From a 24 case of monster (the energy drink if you’re not familiar) 8 will be gone in a week from just her.
She eats a hell of a lot of food too, most of which no pregnant woman should be consuming so much of and yes i know all pregnancies are different but words can’t explain how much she eats in one sitting.
So, today i had seen her drinking coffee and after her 2nd cup i asked her if she should be drinking so much and she said her doctor told her it was fine and she had no worries. When i suggested she take on a healthier diet for the baby she just scoffed and walked out.
I went and asked my brother if he’s been to any of her doctor appointments or even seen a positive pregnancy test and he said he didn’t. I confronted her about it and she said she didn’t have to prove anything and started to get defensive. I told her she needed to show a test or some proof of going to the doctor or she needs to move out as she doesn’t help at all.
My brother started defending her and changed his answer from not seeing any proof to seeing her pregnancy test. My parents got word of what i said and my mom says i was in no place to say anything and every woman’s body is different and i wouldn’t know since i’ve never been pregnant. AITA?
What do you think of this situation?!
fsbbem said:
Kinda NTA. Asking for proof is extreme, but she's also eating you out of house and home. Even if she is actually pregnant, she probably needs to find a place of her own and get herself her own food. Do you really want a family of 3 living with you, when the mom and dad have a shitshow of a relationship? (Spoiler alert, you do not).
lihzee said:
NTA, and if your mother is so concerned, maybe she should house your brother and his girlfriend.
TypicalNefariousness said:
NTA since she is not contributing and is taking advantage, but I wouldn’t make it a condition. I would simply tell them they need to find different accommodations or she needs to contribute. Side note: Energy drinks while pregnant are NOT safe or healthy. Two cups of coffee isn’t bad.
Sleepy_felines said:
NTA. Normally I’d say it’s none of your business...but she’s living in your home and eating your food. She can’t claim it’s pregnancy cravings etc if she doesn’t want to prove she’s pregnant.
Individual_Ad_9213 said:
NTA. This fight about her pregnancy is really about the fact that your brother and she are freeloading off you. I'd tell them both to move out.
Ok so i gave my brother and his girlfriend the 30 days notice and they were to leave this Friday but as of last Friday, i have my place to myself again.
Basically they fed me a bunch of lies since i gave them the 30 days notice. First, it was “she cant get an appointment or an ultrasound because of all of the covid patients”. Then, brother’s gf shows me a sonogram picture from her phone (that i later found on google images). I asked why it was on her phone she said it was emailed to her after her doctors appointment (that she couldn’t get?)
Then my brother brought home baby clothes last week (to sell the lie i guess?) but they weren’t clothes for a newborn, It was a lot of 9-12mo and 2t. When i asked him why none were proper clothes for newborns he said “so he can grow into them” (was told she was pregnant with a girl)
I didn’t bother to ask anymore questions because i knew it was going to be lies on top of lies. Then Friday, i got home to them arguing and at each other’s throats. Eventually i called the cops because they weren’t letting up. At this point they both had come clean with the “truth”.
Brother’s “truth”: His Gf is the reason he was kicked out of his place then she needed a place to stay because her parents kicked her out so she forced him to let her stay in my house by faking being pregnant . He said after the first month he knew she wasn’t pregnant because she got her period but she forced him to keep up the lie so i’d let her stay.
GF’s “truth”: Brother invited her to stay at my place and to make sure i wouldn’t say no he told her to fake a pregnancy and i’d be sympathetic (won’t go into detail but i’m 100% certain that part she said was true) and i wouldn’t question her using tampons as he’ll make up a lie for her. She said he told her to eat up all of the food because it’ll make it all seem legit.
So, that’s about all, i’m still unsure who’s telling the truth but they both got all of their belongings and went their own way (i assume) so it’s not my problem anymore.