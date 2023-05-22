Man pissed at roommate for 'overstepping boundaries' by sharing food with his GF.

When a hospitable roommate was being, well, hospitable, it turns into an ugly situation that he doesn't quite understand. So, he came to Reddit to ask:
darlingdearr writes:
I (21m) am from the south. I grew up in New Orleans and Texas. My mom runs a catering business and the majority of clients were either at home in Louisiana or in Texas. I add this to say that I grew up cooking and helping my mom cook for the business.
I was frying chicken and catfish when I could reach the stove and making gumbo and buttermilk biscuits at a very young. I'm currently in culinary school right now.
I've lived in a rented house on the east coast with my roommate (22m) for a year and a half. He's not a friend or anything. We just linked up because we both needed roommates in the area. He's good to live with and we watch shows and movies together. We hang out and go out for drinks sometimes.