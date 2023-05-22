Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man pissed at roommate for 'overstepping boundaries' by sharing food with his GF.

Man pissed at roommate for 'overstepping boundaries' by sharing food with his GF.

Carson Cupello
May 22, 2023 | 7:30 PM
ADVERTISING

When a hospitable roommate was being, well, hospitable, it turns into an ugly situation that he doesn't quite understand. So, he came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for cooking food while my roommate's girlfriend was here & offering her some?'

darlingdearr writes:

I (21m) am from the south. I grew up in New Orleans and Texas. My mom runs a catering business and the majority of clients were either at home in Louisiana or in Texas. I add this to say that I grew up cooking and helping my mom cook for the business.

I was frying chicken and catfish when I could reach the stove and making gumbo and buttermilk biscuits at a very young. I'm currently in culinary school right now.

I've lived in a rented house on the east coast with my roommate (22m) for a year and a half. He's not a friend or anything. We just linked up because we both needed roommates in the area. He's good to live with and we watch shows and movies together. We hang out and go out for drinks sometimes.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content