'My roommate stormed out after I made dinner for her hungry boyfriend, AITA?' UPDATED

In a semi-joking manner, Tristan then suggested that I cook for all three of them sometime, offering to pay for the meal and even bring free wine. We all shared a laugh, but Taylor seemed visibly disturbed by the idea and expressed that she wasn’t interested in my cultural dishes (despite never having tasted them).

Brushing off her slightly racist comment, I responded that once someone gets past the initial smell, the dishes taste heavenly. Tristan agreed. Unexpectedly, Taylor became very upset and started scolding her boyfriend for enjoying my "smelly food," suggesting that from then on, we two should have dinner together.