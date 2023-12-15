'AITA for not locking the door while my housemate was in the shower?' UPDATED

She was also letting me overhear the conversation yesterday to try and scare me out. She was going to use the paint to wreck my room as she has done then say I did it to try and make me seem crazy and unsafe to live with (that's why the paint and boxes kept entering my room as she was hoping to be able to record me moving them out).

Her bf left in the morning as well to go to work but called in on his lunch break to catch her wrecking the room. They had a big fight and apparently have broken up. He was very confused so he tried to get in contact with her friends and one or two of them spilled all of this to him ( he showed me texts to prove that he had gotten these answers from people).