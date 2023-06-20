Arachnophobic man refuses to let roommate open the door because of 'bugs.' AITA?

'AITA for enforcing a potentially unreasonable request upon my roommate?'

vfocus96

I have a paralyzing fear of spiders and certain insects. Like to the point where if I see one in my home I have trouble sleeping for a few days.

When looking for a roommate, I explained this and said that I expect the kitchen and home to be kept tidy. Stuff should be cleaned immediately, which was agreed to.

The maybe unreasonable request was that I want the balcony door to be kept shut at all times (to prevent bugs from getting in). Exception for if he wants to use the balcony then to go onto the balcony the close the door behind him. This was in the winter so he agreed to it.

During spring he would open up the windows (which have mesh netting) so I was fine with that.