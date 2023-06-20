Arachnophobic man refuses to let roommate open the door because of 'bugs.' AITA?

I have a paralyzing fear of spiders and certain insects. Like to the point where if I see one in my home I have trouble sleeping for a few days.
When looking for a roommate, I explained this and said that I expect the kitchen and home to be kept tidy. Stuff should be cleaned immediately, which was agreed to.
The maybe unreasonable request was that I want the balcony door to be kept shut at all times (to prevent bugs from getting in). Exception for if he wants to use the balcony then to go onto the balcony the close the door behind him. This was in the winter so he agreed to it.
During spring he would open up the windows (which have mesh netting) so I was fine with that.
The other day I came home to see all the windows open along with the balcony door and no one home. The balcony door can sometimes swing open if left unlocked so I reminded him to lock the door after going to the balcony and he said that he wanted to air out the living room (where he works since his room is a bit small) while he was gone cause my cooking smelled bad.
He has a sensitive nose and asked that I do not use cologne or air fresheners, etc. which I agreed to.
I cook with the fan on and its not like I was cooking fish. It was just pasta, which I understand can smell but even then I do not think it was too over powering which I sometimes feel when he cooks fish.
Anyway, I reminded him of our agreement about not leaving the door open and he said I was being unreasonable and that bugs can get in anyway and that it is unfair.
When I compromised saying he can leave the door open if he wants to buy a net (and provided him with cheap options in the $20-30 range) he said no and then told me that he will start to keep the door open and 'watch to make sure no bugs come in'.
I have ended up purchasing the net and told him that if he keeps causing issues like that I would have to ask that he moves out, to which he scoffed at, saying I was being a drama queen.
He works from home while I go into work. He is not on the lease but I do feel like a bit of an a**hole as finding a place to rent in my city right now is difficult and while my place isn't cheap its a good deal for location and size. He would have trouble finding another place like this.
The problem is I work in an environment where lack of sleep/stress can cause a lot of issues in regards to safety.
ESH. He's being rude but you are being unreasonable imo. He's not wrong, bugs will get in even with windows closed. Also I could not live in a house that was never aired out and that's generally just an unhealthy thing for you to do.
NTA - but he is kind of right, bugs will always get into the house but there should be some type of screen on the door if he wants to leave it open.
You two are actually made for each other. And one day it will all click.
j/k esh, you're both neurotic.
NTA - Not a completely unreasonable request - especially keeping it closed when nobody is home. But regardless, he agreed to it as a condition of living there. If he didn't like it, he could have chosen to live somewhere else.
Though I am not sure why you didn't buy the netting first thing when you moved in. Seems like an obvious thing to do given your phobia.
NTA, a request is a request. Having a screen for a door isn’t unreasonable at all.
They say you will live your entire life never being further than 6’ from a spider (or insect of some sort). Obviously has some exceptions, but…. I’d really get some work on your phobia, not a fun way to go through life!