Guy asks if he's wrong to have GF and her daughter stay over after roommate objects.

Living with roommates is the worst. In a perfect world, even married people would have their own houses for when they needed a break. But life isn't fair, and most of us have to share a house with friends, family, loved one, or often random strangers at some point.
Hello everyone, so I (37m) have a gf (35f) who has been spending most nights at my apartment. She even has some of her stuff in just my room and in my bathroom (her storage unit is full, and where her apartment is there isn't much space–she pays rent at her sisters apartment, where 4 people live already).
My roommate (29f) has been having issues with her spending most nights at the apartment. She feels like my gf is moving in without her being in the loop about it.
I honestly don't feel like she is moving in, since all of her stuff is strictly in my room. The common areas have none of her things, and we hardly ever use the common areas (maybe once a week?) as my roommate is usually in there watching TV, even though most of the stuff in the living room is mine.