Guy asks if he's wrong to have GF and her daughter stay over after roommate objects.

Living with roommates is the worst. In a perfect world, even married people would have their own houses for when they needed a break. But life isn't fair, and most of us have to share a house with friends, family, loved one, or often random strangers at some point.

In a post on Reddit a guy shares a strange story about having his girlfriend and her child over, a LOT. It's also interesting that he doesn't introduce the daughter until he feels he's given a lot of other background details. Here's the story in his words...

Hello everyone, so I (37m) have a gf (35f) who has been spending most nights at my apartment. She even has some of her stuff in just my room and in my bathroom (her storage unit is full, and where her apartment is there isn't much space–she pays rent at her sisters apartment, where 4 people live already).

So far, if I'm the roommate, I'm like, "how is any of this my problem?"

My roommate (29f) has been having issues with her spending most nights at the apartment. She feels like my gf is moving in without her being in the loop about it.