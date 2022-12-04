Guy refuses to watch roommate's kid; threatens cops; makes him miss baby's birth.

I, 22 y/o , am in college. I live in an a rental apt w/ my roommate , Simon, 28 y/o , & his 4 y/o son. The mother of the child is deceased and he got together with his now ex gf, but broke up 4 months ago. He was expecting a baby w/ her and the baby was born this past Wednesday.
I was in the middle of studying and preparing for my exam when Simon barged in telling me his ex gf's mom just called him and said she was in labor and he had to go to the hospital. He started begging me to take his son for few hrs (prbly til midnight) so he could be there for his baby's birth. I declined and said I had so little time left and needed to focus on studying.
He begged saying that I wouldn't even feel his son's presence, but the kid is so hyper active and hard to deal with basically. He started raising his voice at me saying I was being mean for no reason and he had no one else he knows that could take his son. I told him he could of prepared for this by hiring a babysitter.