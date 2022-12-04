Guy refuses to watch roommate's kid; threatens cops; makes him miss baby's birth.

"AITA for refusing to take my roommate's son for few hrs and causing him to miss the birth of his baby?"

I, 22 y/o , am in college. I live in an a rental apt w/ my roommate , Simon, 28 y/o , & his 4 y/o son. The mother of the child is deceased and he got together with his now ex gf, but broke up 4 months ago. He was expecting a baby w/ her and the baby was born this past Wednesday.

I was in the middle of studying and preparing for my exam when Simon barged in telling me his ex gf's mom just called him and said she was in labor and he had to go to the hospital. He started begging me to take his son for few hrs (prbly til midnight) so he could be there for his baby's birth. I declined and said I had so little time left and needed to focus on studying.