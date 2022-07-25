Homeowner asks if they're wrong not to pay for tenant's hotel room during repairs.

So when a homeowner rented out their spare room to have a flatmate, things were fine until the hot water heater broke. Then after a weekend of cold water, there was a dispute about what is and isn't a landlord's responsibility. In comes Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum, where the homeowner posed the question:
I rent out the spare bedroom in my house for $800 a month (market rate in my area). I don't know my roommate very well, but we work for the same company. I work early mornings and she works late evenings. So we're often ships passing in the night.
On Friday my hot water heater broke. The home warranty guys said they couldn't get anyone out until Monday morning. It's hot as balls right now, so I wasn't too upset. A few cold showers won't kill anyone. I texted my tenant "hot water is out until Monday" and she responded 👍.