Homeowner asks if they're wrong not to pay for tenant's hotel room during repairs.

It's nice to have your own space to rent out at your behest, but a roommate situation can get way more complicated when you're technically also their landlord.

So when a homeowner rented out their spare room to have a flatmate, things were fine until the hot water heater broke. Then after a weekend of cold water, there was a dispute about what is and isn't a landlord's responsibility. In comes Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum, where the homeowner posed the question:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to pay for her hotel room??"

I rent out the spare bedroom in my house for $800 a month (market rate in my area). I don't know my roommate very well, but we work for the same company. I work early mornings and she works late evenings. So we're often ships passing in the night.