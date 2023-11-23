Man dumpster dives for food, his roomie steals eggs, ends up in hospital AITA? UPDATED.

People love to lie until the lie backfires, then they want to turn things around and play the victim.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving out gross eggs that got his housemate sick. He wrote:

"AITA for 'poisoning' housemate who ate my food without my permission and ended up in the ER?"

I (19m) recently moved into a shared place and there is someone who keeps stealing my food. At first, I thought it was just a mistake but even my leftovers were being eaten. It was very clear that the person was doing it on purpose.