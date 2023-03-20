Man can't find apartment odor, roommate says 'only gay guys use toilet paper.'

Okay, let's see. Um. Jeez. Okay.
So one man was perlexed as to why his apartment always had a very foul odor. He keeps a clean house and there was no visible cause for the smell. Well, when he talked to his roommate, he found out some very shocking information on his opinion about personal hygiene. Ugh. Honestly, just give it a read and tell us what you think.
Hey all. I (26m) currently live in a rented apartment with my roommate (24m). Recently we've been running into some issues because of his grooming.
I occasionally noticed a funk coming off of him, and a few times it got bad enough to ask him to take a shower because it was distracting me and grossing me out. He apologized, and said he had a lessened sense of smell, which made him less likely to realize he needed a shower. Sounded kinda BS to me, but he showered, so I didn't think anything of it.