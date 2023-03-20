Man can't find apartment odor, roommate says 'only gay guys use toilet paper.'

Truly a baffling story to try to introduce.

Okay, let's see. Um. Jeez. Okay.

So one man was perlexed as to why his apartment always had a very foul odor. He keeps a clean house and there was no visible cause for the smell. Well, when he talked to his roommate, he found out some very shocking information on his opinion about personal hygiene. Ugh. Honestly, just give it a read and tell us what you think.

AITA for criticizing my roommate's grooming habits harshly?

Euphoric-Ad250

Hey all. I (26m) currently live in a rented apartment with my roommate (24m). Recently we've been running into some issues because of his grooming.