Man has 'discount' with local Chinese place, roommate asks to order, he says no. UPDATED.

You don't have to be best friends with your roommate, but life will be a lot easier if you at least get along.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to order food for his roommate. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to add food to my delivery for my roommate to save her money?"

I (28M) live in Canada, my roommate (29F) and I usually get along well. I am originally from China and have family and savings in accounts there. The other day my roommate commented that I must spend a lot on takeout as I order takeout like 4 to 5 times a week.